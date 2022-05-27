Paraguayan classical guitarist to be reunited with guitar stolen in Cleveland just before concert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Paraguayan classical guitarist Berta Rojas said her nightmare is over now that her beloved guitar has been found after being stolen in Cleveland’s Ohio City one day before her scheduled concert.

Rojas stopped for lunch on Fulton Road in Ohio City on April 1.

When she left the restaurant, she saw the car her guitar was inside had the window busted out, and her prized possession was nowhere in sight.

She said she couldn’t help but get emotional.

“We saw the windows broken. I just couldn’t help but cry when I saw that my guitar had disappeared,” she said.

The next evening, Rojas performed a concert at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights before a crowd of about 100 people.

She did not disappoint, as she used a borrowed guitar from a generous Cleveland musician, “A colleague of mine, Collin Davies, who is a fantastic guitarist from the Cleveland area, came to the rescue immediately and within minutes I had an instrument to practice on.”

Nearly two months later, Rojas joyfully posted on May 26 that “La Rojita” has been found.

“The nightmare is over.

Late last night, when we finished presenting my album, Legado, to the press in my homeland of Paraguay, I checked my phone and saw photos of my guitar which had been recovered by the Cleveland Guitar Society. It appears from the photos, that La Rojita is in the same condition as she was when she was stolen. The Paraguayan flag is still attached, firm and proud.

I will share the details with you.

Someone bought the guitar as a gift for a loved one. They looked up the details of the instrument and discovered that the guitar had been stolen, and read the news reports about the history behind the instrument and that it belonged to me.

This person contacted us through social media with a fake profile to protect their identity. Yesterday, in Cleveland, the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society recovered the instrument with the Paraguayan flag intact.

La Rojita will soon be on her way home.

I have no way of conveying the emotion I feel knowing that La Rojita did not want to be absent from the release of the album she recorded and that she is returning to me soon to resume our adventures together.

Until I see her, and feel her, I won’t know her exact condition, but the photos convey that she is strong, healthy and ready.

Thank you, dear friends, for everything; for all your immense love and solidarity. You made me deeply feel that the musical stories we are writing are a part of you. For the space you make for us in your hearts, thank you!

A heartfelt thanks to the Cleveland press who ensured this story did not go unnoticed. Thanks Diane Blackman for helping us all the way.

Infinite thanks to the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society, to Erik Mann, its Executive Director, and to Jon Poor, Events Manager of the Society from whose vehicle the guitar was stolen and who did not rest until it was recovered.

Thanks to Detective Soros, who worked on this case until the end.

Thank you, dear friends Silvia Tesone in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Steve Connor in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Social media brought us together and you delivered the message to me.”

The Grammy-nominated artist sat down with 19 News back in April, “I just hope the person that has it, returns it. I won’t press charges, I won’t ask questions, I just want the person that has it to leave it somewhere, where with the solidarity of people, it can come back to me. To you, it is only a guitar. To me it is part of my life. It brings joy, peace and happiness to the world.”

Rojas became emotional at one point talking about the guitar she’s depended on to help her provide beautiful music for 14 years.

She named that guitar La Rojita, which means “The red one.”

“The guitar for a classical artist is very much a part of your sound,” she said. “It’s like an extension of your own body. It’s your voice, and in the case of the guitar, it’s a fragile instrument that you have very close to you, and it becomes the way you share your inner music with an audience. That’s why this instrument is so special and so unique. My sound belongs to her and her sound belongs to my hands and my heart.”

Rojas said she told the students she played for just hours before the guitar was stolen that she planned to play that guitar forever.

The Paraguayan flag is on the handle of the guitar case, and well as Rojas’ name.

Though the guitar has yet to reach her hands, she said it looks like it is all still there.

Fans and the Paraguayan community used the hashtag #LetsFindBertasGuitar to help spread the word.

Now that this story has a happy ending, it worked.

