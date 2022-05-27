2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Pure filth’: 9 suspects indicted in Ohio human trafficking investigation involving children

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine people have been indicted in connection to a months-long human trafficking investigation involving multiple Ohio law enforcement authorities.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the nine recent arrests occurred in the southern part of the state.

Arrests include:

  • Daniel Charles - One count of human trafficking, 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and compelling prostitution.
  • Caleb Clemens - One count of human trafficking, corruption of a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Cody Dingey - One count of human trafficking and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Dustin Harlow - One count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Matthew Haynes - Pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to three years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender after his release release.
  • Tyler Matheney - One count of human trafficking, three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Brian O’Neil - Pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of importuning. He will be sentenced on Aug. 2.
  • Dean Smith - Eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Rusty Campbell - One count of rape, five counts of human trafficking, 27 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

“This task force waded into a cesspool of ‘alleged men’ who were trafficking a juvenile victim and sexually exploiting children, pure filth,” Ohio Attorney General Yost said.

Officials initially launched an investigation in August 2021 after receiving information that Campbell was trafficking a child victim in exchange for money, methamphetamine, and other favors.

Task force officers also learned that Campbell was having sex with other children, creating child pornography, and then sharing videos of the sex abuse in online groups.

“Sexual abuse of children is one of the most heinous crimes that exists and sadly we are not immune from this evil in our community,” Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath said.

Yost said the task force’s investigation is still ongoing as investigators work to identify additional suspects.

