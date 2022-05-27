Woman dies on 1-year anniversary of being shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 26-year-old woman died on the one-year anniversary of a shooting that left her paraplegic.

According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in the back on May 7, 2021; her identity was not released.

Her death on May 7, 2022 was ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened in broad daylight near West 32nd Street and Meyer Avenue.

The woman drove about four miles to find help, according to police, and crashed her vehicle near West 48th Street and Clark Avenue.

EMS took her to MetroHealth for treatment of her injuries.

The victim was able to identify the person who shot her, and police said investigators have identity a person of interest.

