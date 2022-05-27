2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman dies on 1-year anniversary of being shot on Cleveland’s West Side

Woman dies on 1-year anniversary of being shot on Cleveland’s West Side
Woman dies on 1-year anniversary of being shot on Cleveland’s West Side(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 26-year-old woman died on the one-year anniversary of a shooting that left her paraplegic.

According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in the back on May 7, 2021; her identity was not released.

Her death on May 7, 2022 was ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Woman shot on Cleveland’s West Side drives several miles before she crashes and gets help

Cleveland police said the shooting happened in broad daylight near West 32nd Street and Meyer Avenue.

The woman drove about four miles to find help, according to police, and crashed her vehicle near West 48th Street and Clark Avenue.

EMS took her to MetroHealth for treatment of her injuries.

The victim was able to identify the person who shot her, and police said investigators have identity a person of interest.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Death of 14-month-old found with bruising ruled homicide, Cleveland police say
Berea parks are increasing security to prevent crime.
Berea parks working to prevent crime
I-271 crash in Bedford
ODOT: Crash closes part of I-271 south at Broadway Avenue in Bedford
9 suspects indicted in human trafficking investigation
‘Pure filth’: 9 suspects indicted in Ohio human trafficking investigation involving children