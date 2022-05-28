2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man with dementia missing since May 27 from Cleveland

Lloyd Smith has been missing since May 27 after leaving his home, police say.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities have asked for the community’s help to find a 71-year-old man who went missing Friday.

Lloyd Smith has been missing since May 27 at 9 a.m. after leaving his home on W. 87th Street in Cleveland and not returning, according to a press release.

Smith has dementia, schizophrenia and diabetes, according to officials.

Smith is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, police said.

Smith has black hair and brown eyes, and has a goatee, police said.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark brown winter knit cap, a brown winter coat and blue sweatpants.

Officials asked anyone that sees Smith to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113

