Cleveland police search for 9-year-old missing from North Broadway home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old boy who is missing.

Jaelen Stroud was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday at his home in the 5900 block of Engle Avenue in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, according to police.

Stroud’s family reported to police that he went to bed, and they discovered him missing around midnight.

He may be riding a red and black bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

