Garfield Heights drivers feel safer with repainted lanes after 19 News Troubleshooter story

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter team is getting results after many phone calls.

Drivers like James Nemecky consider the intersection of Turney and Rockside Road to be one of the busiest in Garfield Heights.

Nemecky called the 19 News Troubleshooter team almost three weeks ago, after seeing drivers consistently almost get into accidents.

He said it’s because the lane markings on the road have faded, causing drivers to create their own traffic flow.

“This is our tax dollars that are supposed to be working for us and it doesn’t seem to be doing its job,” said Nemecky.

He told 19 News earlier this month he called the city several times last year to see if they could repaint the lines before someone got hurt.

Their response was they were getting someone on it. But nearly six months later, nothing has been done.

“I mean how simple is it to paint a marking line in a street I mean, c’mon,” said Nemecky.

Our 19 News Troubleshooter team called the city to see exactly what the hold-up was.

We were told they had hired two crews to do the job last year, but because of COVID outbreaks, they both had to turn the job down.

But they promised that another company had been hired to do the job, and would be finished in at least two weeks.

“I don’t want anybody to get hurt, if this helps prevent an accident then I did my job as a citizen,” said Nemecky.

On Friday, our team went back out to the intersection to see if the city held up its end of the bargain.

The team found that the whole intersection had been repainted giving relief to neighbors and drivers.

