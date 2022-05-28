2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man in custody after shots fired at Stark County park, police say(Source: Massillon Police Dept.)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers detained a man Saturday morning following a report that shots were fired at a public park.

According to police, officers were called out around 7 a.m. to Franklin Park at 850 3rd St. SE.

Massillon police said an officer ordered the suspect to stop after locating him near 11th Street SW and Walnut Road SE.

The man instead took off running through a backyard, according to police, and pulled out a gun as officers chased him.

That’s when Massillon police said the suspect slipped, fell and threw the weapon into nearby bushes.

Officers then took the man into custody and retrieved the loaded gun, according to police.

Massillon police also said the man was in possession of methamphetamine.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

