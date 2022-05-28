2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot in Downtown Cleveland in broad daylight

It was the second shooting downtown in less than 3 weeks
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man in his 20s was shot in Downtown Cleveland Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 pm near East 9th and Alpha Ct.

The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition.

There is no information on suspects or if there were any arrests.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

This is the second shooting in Downtown Cleveland this month a man was shot just off Public Square on May 11th.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

