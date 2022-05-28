Man wanted by FBI for robbing Cleveland bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the FBI after robbing a bank in Cleveland on May 28, according to the FBI.

The robbery happened at around 9:30 a.m. at the Huntington Bank, located at 10001 Chester Ave., according to a press release.

The man entered the bank and made verbal demands for money towards the teller, the release said.

The man then took the bag, filled with an “undisclosed” amount of money, traveling east on Chester and then north on E. 101st Street, according to officials.

The FBI provided these photos of the man:

The FBI described the man to be in his 20′s, wearing a maroon jacket, blue jeans, white and grey tennis shoes and wore a COVID mask.

The FBI also said the man has tattoos.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the FBI tip line at 877-FBI-OHIO (877-324-6446) or by calling the Cleveland Division of Police at 215-25-CRIME (215-252-7463)

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

