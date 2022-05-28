Mansfield Police asks for help with murder investigation

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police are asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation of a 19-year-old that was found dead of a gunshot wound Friday morning.

Police said Thursday they got a call for several shots fired around 11:30 pm in the area of Jennings Avenue.

Several residents from different streets in and around the area where the victim was found called to report hearing gunshots.

Officers check the area and surrounding streets but were not able to locate anything at that time.

According to police, around 7:00 am Friday they got a call for a “man down.” near 375 Jennings Avenue.

Andrews was reported as a “Missing Person” earlier that morning by his family.

Police said before Andrews was reported missing, a vehicle matching the description of his car was found engulfed in flames at North Lake Park.

Mansfield Police are asking that anyone who may have information about this investigation or the

Arson at North Lake Park, to call Major Crimes Detective Richard Clapp at (419) 755-9470 or Major Crimes at (419) 755-9724.

