2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mansfield Police asks for help with murder investigation

Joseph A. Andrews JR
Joseph A. Andrews JR(Mansfield Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police are asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation of a 19-year-old that was found dead of a gunshot wound Friday morning.

Police said Thursday they got a call for several shots fired around 11:30 pm in the area of Jennings Avenue.

Several residents from different streets in and around the area where the victim was found called to report hearing gunshots.

Officers check the area and surrounding streets but were not able to locate anything at that time.

According to police, around 7:00 am Friday they got a call for a “man down.” near 375 Jennings Avenue.

Andrews was reported as a “Missing Person” earlier that morning by his family.

Police said before Andrews was reported missing, a vehicle matching the description of his car was found engulfed in flames at North Lake Park.

Mansfield Police are asking that anyone who may have information about this investigation or the

Arson at North Lake Park, to call Major Crimes Detective Richard Clapp at (419) 755-9470 or Major Crimes at (419) 755-9724.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Duo of Rocky River bank robbery suspects wanted by FBI
Duo of Rocky River bank robbery suspects wanted by FBI
Duo of Rocky River bank robbery suspects wanted by FBI
Duo of Rocky River bank robbery suspects wanted by FBI (Source: Cleveland FBI)
Corner of Turney and Rockside
Garfield Heights drivers feel safer with repainted lanes after 19 News Troubleshooter story
Man shot in Downtown Cleveland
Man shot in Downtown Cleveland in broad daylight