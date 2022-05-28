Memorial Day observance to occur Monday at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Community volunteers are honoring fallen service members as they prepare Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland for a Memorial Day observance.

According to a news release, the volunteers have worked days in advance to place American flags on the graves of veterans buried there, more than 9,000.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Lake View Cemetery, located at 12316 Euclid Avenue.

Remarks will be given by retired United States Marine Corps Colonel Mark “Puck” Mykleby, according to the release.

There will also be a flag raising, wreath placing and patriotic performance.

