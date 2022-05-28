2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant holiday weekend with rain returning mid-week

By Jon Loufman
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cloudy skies will become mainly sunny today as highs head to around 70.

Clear skies tonight will allow lows in the mid 50s.

Under mainly sunny skies Sunday, look for highs in the low 80s.

Mostly clear skies Sunday night will include lows in the mid 60s.

Memorial Day will feature more sun than clouds and highs in the upper 80s.

Monday night’s lows will dip only in the upper 60s under mainly clear skies.

Mainly sunny skies on Tuesday will include highs around 90.

Our next chance for rain won’t show up until late Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

