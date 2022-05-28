Police identify Cleveland woman who died of shooting injuries 1 year later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have released the name of the 26-year-old woman who died on the one-year anniversary of being shot.

Marisa Leigh Leonard, of Cleveland, passed away on May 7, 2022 from acute bacterial peritonitis, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, records show.

According to Cleveland police, Leonard was shot in the back on May 7, 2021 and was paraplegic as a result.

Leonard told responding officers who shot her, and police said investigators have identity a person of interest.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened in broad daylight near West 32nd Street and Meyer Avenue.

Leonard drove about four miles to find help, police said, and crashed her vehicle near West 48th Street and Clark Avenue.

Officers located her on the ground when they arrived and provided first aid.

According to a Cleveland police report, officers spotted the suspect vehicle as they were helping Leonard.

Two people, including the suspected shooter, ran from the car and efforts to catch them were unsuccessful, according to the report.

Cleveland police have not announced any arrests in the case.

