2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police identify Cleveland woman who died of shooting injuries 1 year later

Woman dies on 1-year anniversary of being shot on Cleveland’s West Side
Woman dies on 1-year anniversary of being shot on Cleveland’s West Side(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have released the name of the 26-year-old woman who died on the one-year anniversary of being shot.

Marisa Leigh Leonard, of Cleveland, passed away on May 7, 2022 from acute bacterial peritonitis, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, records show.

According to Cleveland police, Leonard was shot in the back on May 7, 2021 and was paraplegic as a result.

Woman shot on Cleveland’s West Side drives several miles before she crashes and gets help

Leonard told responding officers who shot her, and police said investigators have identity a person of interest.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened in broad daylight near West 32nd Street and Meyer Avenue.

Leonard drove about four miles to find help, police said, and crashed her vehicle near West 48th Street and Clark Avenue.

Officers located her on the ground when they arrived and provided first aid.

According to a Cleveland police report, officers spotted the suspect vehicle as they were helping Leonard.

Two people, including the suspected shooter, ran from the car and efforts to catch them were unsuccessful, according to the report.

Cleveland police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Man in custody after shots fired at Stark County park, police say
Man in custody after shots fired at Stark County park, police say
Memorial Day observance to occur Monday at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland
Memorial Day observance to occur Monday at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland
Memorial Day observance to occur Monday at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland
Memorial Day observance to occur Monday at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland
Willowick authorities warn residents to avoid area of train crash
Willowick authorities warn residents to avoid area of train crash