Stark County Sheriff’s Office will operate OVI checkpoints today in Massillon

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the OVI task force will be operating checkpoints Saturday, May 28, in Massillon.

The OVI checkpoints will occur in the 600 block of Erie Street S. as well as the 7800 block of Hills and Dales Road NW.

Drivers will be screened for impairment due to drugs and/or alcohol, the sheriff’s office said.

“We intend to inform the public that officers will be vigilant in detecting and apprehending impaired drivers. We want to strongly recommend to those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.”

