Stark County Sheriff’s Office will operate OVI checkpoints today in Massillon

(Gray)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the OVI task force will be operating checkpoints Saturday, May 28, in Massillon.

The OVI checkpoints will occur in the 600 block of Erie Street S. as well as the 7800 block of Hills and Dales Road NW.

Drivers will be screened for impairment due to drugs and/or alcohol, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

