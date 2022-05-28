Suspect who knocked man out at bar, left him with a traumatic brain injury wanted in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury after he was knocked out at a bar.

Police are still trying to track down the suspect.

19 news spoke with the victim’s fiancée, she did not want to go on camera, but she said her fiancé is still in the hospital and he’s in a lot of pain and is suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

“This guy is knocked out!” a 911 caller said. “They just knocked him out!”

Akron police said a 39-year-old man was hit in the head and knocked out outside of the Hyde Out on East Waterloo Road Wednesday night.

“Can you guys get here?” the 911 caller asked the dispatcher. “The guy looks like he’s dead!”

Police said this all started because the suspect had brought his dog into the bar.

The bar’s owner went outside to tell the man to keep his dog on a leash and outside, this 38-year-old man who was a regular at this Akron bar went to help.

Things escalated and the suspect knocked him unconscious.

“I was sitting on the back patio here and these guys followed these other guys out,” said Emily, who witnessed the assault.

Emily is a regular at the bar, but she said she had never seen these three people before.

She said the suspect was a man and he was there with another man and woman.

She said he was about 6′ tall and overweight, approximately 300 pounds.

“He just hit him right in the face, and he hit his head right on the corner of a car, and he just fell unconscious, and I went over there to like hold his head, but from the look of it and the sound of it, he did hit his head pretty hard,” said Emily.

Emily said the trio took off in a white Hyundai Sonata before the police came.

One of the bartenders managed to snap a photo that shows the car’s license plate JDU 2240.

“I’ve never seen someone knocked unconscious before so that kind of scared me but I’m certified in first aid and CPR so I went over just to make sure everything was okay,” Emily said.

Akron police are still investigating the crime and trying to take down the suspect, if you have any information on who did this or if you recognize that white Hyundai sonata, contact police.

