2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

VP Harris expected at last Buffalo shooting victim’s funeral

People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. The shooting is the latest example of something that's been part of U.S. history since the beginning: targeted racial violence.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The last of the victims of a gunman’s racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket will be laid to rest Saturday.

Ruth Whitfield, at 86, is the oldest of the 10 people killed. Whitfield is expected to be eulogized by civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton at a service attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Whitfield was inside the Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home on May 14 when a gunman identified by police as 18-year-old Payton Gendron opened fire.

Caption

Authorities said Gendron, who is white, targeted the store three hours from his home in Conklin because it is in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

In all, 13 people were shot in the attack which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime. Three people survived.

Whitfield was the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. Her funeral will take place at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo.

Gendron is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. His attorney has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

The Tops grocery store served an important role. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Jaelen Stroud
Cleveland police search for 9-year-old missing from North Broadway home
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler walks to the dugout after making a pitching change...
Giants’ Kapler refusing to take field for anthem in protest
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
Stark County Sheriff’s Office will operate OVI checkpoints today in Massillon