Willowick authorities warn residents to avoid area of train crash

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Willowick are asking the public to avoid East 305th Street due to a train crash.

Police said the road is closed in both directions at the train tracks.

The crash involved a train and box truck, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Further information was not immediately available.

