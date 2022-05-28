2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Willowick authorities warn residents to avoid area of train crash

Willowick authorities warn residents to avoid area of train crash
Willowick authorities warn residents to avoid area of train crash(Source: Willowick Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Willowick are asking the public to avoid East 305th Street due to a train crash.

Police said the road is closed in both directions at the train tracks.

The crash involved a train and box truck, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Stark County Sheriff’s Office will operate OVI checkpoints today in Massillon
Corner of Turney and Rockside
Garfield Heights drivers feel safer with repainted lanes after 19 News Troubleshooter story
The OVI checkpoint, announced today by the Brook Park Police Department, will take place from 7...
Brook Park OVI checkpoint announced
Executive Director of Bike Cleveland nearly hit by RTA bus while on his bicycle
Executive Director of Bike Cleveland nearly hit by RTA bus while on his bicycle