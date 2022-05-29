42-year-old man faces charges after standoff at Shaker Heights home, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said a 42-year-old man is facing charges after he barricaded himself Friday night inside a house.

Officers were called out around 10:25 p.m. to the 18000 block of Newell Road for a domestic dispute.

Shaker Heights police said officers later learned the man and his 27-year-old pregnant girlfriend were in a fight before they arrived.

The suspect had allegedly choked the woman and locked himself inside the multi-unit house.

Shaker Heights police said officers evacuated the residence and saw the man, who refused to surrender, with a weapon.

That’s when officers called tactical assistance and negotiators for backup.

The standoff ended peacefully when the suspect finally surrendered, according to police.

Officers then searched the home and discovered a knife and a BB gun.

Shaker Heights police said the 42-year-old will face charges of inducing panic, disorderly conduct and misconduct at an emergency.

The name of the suspect was not released.

The 27-year-old woman received medical attention and was discharged from the hospital.

