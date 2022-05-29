500 motorcycles expected to participate in 2022 Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Ride
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycles will line up in hundreds on Sunday for the 18th annual Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Ride.
According to a press release, the memorial, scheduled for May 29 on Alfred Lerner Way, will honor and remember eight first responders that died in 2021:
- Wildland Firefighter- Selinde Roosenburg, 20
- Nelsonville Fire- Senior Firefighter Jeffrey Armes, 38
- Tiltonsville Fire- Chief Douglas Dugan, 62
- South Point Volunteer Fire- Deputy Chief Carl Kleinman, 55
- Columbus Fire- Firefighter/Paramedic Frank Duff Jr., 66
- Columbus Fire- Firefighter Gregory Bauer, 56
- Mary Ann Township- Chief Randy Miner, 57
- Jefferson Township- Thomas Rees, 38
Cleveland Fire Chief, Eric Burchak, and Cleveland EMS Commander, Chris Chaplin, are expected to speak at the event.
The organization also plans to donate $7,500 to the families of the firefighters lost in 2021, in addition to awarding two $1,000 scholarships to students, the press release said.
The ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by a processional ride to the Western Reserve Harley Davidson store, located at 8567 Tyler Blvd. in Mentor, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the release said, adding food and entertainment will be provided until 3 p.m.
For more information, please visit firefightersmemorialride.com.
