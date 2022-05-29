2 Strong 4 Bullies
500 motorcycles expected to participate in 2022 Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Ride

Annual motorocycle ride for the firefighters memorial in downtown Cleveland
Annual motorocycle ride for the firefighters memorial in downtown Cleveland
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycles will line up in hundreds on Sunday for the 18th annual Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Ride.

According to a press release, the memorial, scheduled for May 29 on Alfred Lerner Way, will honor and remember eight first responders that died in 2021:

  • Wildland Firefighter- Selinde Roosenburg, 20
  • Nelsonville Fire- Senior Firefighter Jeffrey Armes, 38
  • Tiltonsville Fire- Chief Douglas Dugan, 62
  • South Point Volunteer Fire- Deputy Chief Carl Kleinman, 55
  • Columbus Fire- Firefighter/Paramedic Frank Duff Jr., 66
  • Columbus Fire- Firefighter Gregory Bauer, 56
  • Mary Ann Township- Chief Randy Miner, 57
  • Jefferson Township- Thomas Rees, 38

Cleveland Fire Chief, Eric Burchak, and Cleveland EMS Commander, Chris Chaplin, are expected to speak at the event.

The organization also plans to donate $7,500 to the families of the firefighters lost in 2021, in addition to awarding two $1,000 scholarships to students, the press release said.

The ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by a processional ride to the Western Reserve Harley Davidson store, located at 8567 Tyler Blvd. in Mentor, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the release said, adding food and entertainment will be provided until 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit firefightersmemorialride.com.

