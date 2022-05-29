‘Excellent public servant’: K-9 retired from Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office is mourning the death of retired K-9 India.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday credited India with helping the department investigate fires and solve arson cases.

“India was an excellent public servant and will certainly be missed,” Sheriff Orvis Campbell wrote in a Facebook post.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office announced India’s retirement in 2018 after seven years of service.

Her partner was State Fire Marshal Investigator John Weber.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.