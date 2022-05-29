2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighters rescue 2 men from water at Elyria Township nature preserve

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Township Fire Department said crews rescued two men Sunday morning from the water at a nature preserve.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the Rowland Nature Preserve near Murray Ridge Road, according to the fire department.

The men were in a small fishing boat that capsized, the fire department said, and crews helped them out of the water to safety.

The fire department said both men refused further care but were assessed on scene.

