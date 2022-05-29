Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up for Memorial Day; rain threat moves in mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Under mainly sunny skies today, look for highs in the low 80s.

Mostly clear skies tonight will include lows in the mid 60s.

Memorial Day will feature plenty of sun and highs in the upper 80s.

Monday night’s lows will dip only in the upper 60s under mainly clear skies.

Mainly sunny skies on Tuesday will include highs around 90.

Our next chance for rain won’t show up until Wednesday and Thursday.

