2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

SLAM names 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers No. 20 in all-time teams list

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom center, celebrates with teammates, family and...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom center, celebrates with teammates, family and staff after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 19, 2016. The Cavaliers won 93-89. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)(Eric Risberg | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers were named No. 20 in SLAM Magazine’s list of Top 75 NBA Teams of all time on May 28.

The Cavaliers, with a 57-25 record that year, was listed one spot higher than the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, their 2016 NBA Finals opponents, according to SLAM.

Tyronn Lue was hired to coach the team in the middle of the season following the firing of former coach David Blatt, despite a Finals berth in the 2014-15 season.

The Cavs, led by Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and LeBron James, became the only team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals, securing the first NBA championship in team history, while simultaneously bringing a professional championship to Cleveland for the first time in over 50 years.

During that year, James was unanimously named Finals MVP for the third time in his career after averaging 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists during the seven-game series.

James also recorded a triple-double in game 7 of that year’s finals after putting up 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, joining Jerry West in 1969 and James Worthy in 1988 as the only players to achieve this stat line.

James’ stats also included 3 blocks, one of which came after chasing down Warriors F Andre Iguodala in the last two minutes of the game.

In this Sunday, June 19, 2016 photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a...
In this Sunday, June 19, 2016 photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the second half of Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. James had three blocked shots, including this key one against Iguodala on a fast break in the final minutes. The Cavaliers won 93-89. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)(WIBW)

James’s highlight defensive play was followed by a 3-point shot by Kyrie Irving over Stephen Curry to put the Cavaliers ahead, eventually winning the series for Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers hit the lottery, are awarded No. 14 Pick in 2022 NBA Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Cleveland Cavaliers G Rajon Rondo allegedly pulls gun on mother of his 2 kids, reports say
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5)...
Garland falls short for NBA’s Most Improved
Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman met with reporters on Tuesday to talk...
Cavs future is bright after disappointing finish