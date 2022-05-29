SLAM names 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers No. 20 in all-time teams list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers were named No. 20 in SLAM Magazine’s list of Top 75 NBA Teams of all time on May 28.

3-1. Need I say more?



The Cavaliers, with a 57-25 record that year, was listed one spot higher than the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, their 2016 NBA Finals opponents, according to SLAM.

Tyronn Lue was hired to coach the team in the middle of the season following the firing of former coach David Blatt, despite a Finals berth in the 2014-15 season.

The Cavs, led by Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and LeBron James, became the only team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals, securing the first NBA championship in team history, while simultaneously bringing a professional championship to Cleveland for the first time in over 50 years.

During that year, James was unanimously named Finals MVP for the third time in his career after averaging 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists during the seven-game series.

James also recorded a triple-double in game 7 of that year’s finals after putting up 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, joining Jerry West in 1969 and James Worthy in 1988 as the only players to achieve this stat line.

James’ stats also included 3 blocks, one of which came after chasing down Warriors F Andre Iguodala in the last two minutes of the game.

In this Sunday, June 19, 2016 photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the second half of Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. James had three blocked shots, including this key one against Iguodala on a fast break in the final minutes. The Cavaliers won 93-89. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) (WIBW)

James’s highlight defensive play was followed by a 3-point shot by Kyrie Irving over Stephen Curry to put the Cavaliers ahead, eventually winning the series for Cleveland.

