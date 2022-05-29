2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect ditches stolen car after leading Fairview Park police on high-speed chase (dashcam video)

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police are looking for the suspect who fled officers early Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.

According to Fairview Park police, the incident began after a resident reported their car was stolen from their garage in the 5300 block of West 228th Street.

Investigation found the garage was left open, Fairview Park police said, and the car keys were inside the unlocked vehicle.

That’s when another officer spotted the vehicle on Lorain Road near West 210th Street and the chase broke out.

Dashboard camera video released to 19 News shows the officer pursue the suspect vehicle at speeds reaching 70 MPH.

The cruiser at points follows the suspect vehicle across center line onto the wrong side of the road, according to the video.

Fairview Park police said the officer terminated the chase due to safety; it lasted under three minutes.

Not long after the pursuit, Cleveland police found the suspect vehicle abandoned.

Fairview Park police will continue investigating.

