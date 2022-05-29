2 Strong 4 Bullies
Traffic on I-90 East shut down after crash near Lakewood

Three lanes on I-90 East are closed after a crash Sunday afternoon
Three lanes on I-90 East are closed after a crash Sunday afternoon(WTOC)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three lanes on I-90 East are closed after a crash Sunday afternoon.

Police have blocked off a portion of the interstate from Warren Road/Bunts Road to West 117th Street, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

19 News has reached out to officials for word of any injuries during the crash.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

