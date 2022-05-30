2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead after car hits semi-truck in Lorain County

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said early Monday morning that troopers are investigating a deadly crash after a car struck a semi tractor-trailer in Lorain County.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on State Route 57 at Griswold Road in Elyria Township.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State Route 57 was shut down for nearly four hours.

This is a developing tory. Return to 19 News for updates.

