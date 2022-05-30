2 hospitalized after rollover crash on US-422

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 people were hospitalized after a car rolled over in an accident Sunday evening on US-422, according to Lt. William Vajdich of the Solon Police Department.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on May 29, Lt. Vajdich said in a press release.

A black Land Rover, driven by a 32-year-old woman from Columbus, swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle while driving westbound, the release said.

The car then lost control, going into the center median, and rolled “at least one time” before landing upside down in the eastbound lanes near the Harper Road exit, the release said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A 67-year-old woman from Reynoldsburg, who was riding in the Land Rover, was also taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical care, police said.

Police said witnesses saw a white car driving erratically prior to the crash.

The white car did not come into contact with the Land Rover but may have contributed to the crash, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the white vehicle, listed as either an SUV or station wagon, to call 440-248-1234.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

