Bay senior earns college degree before graduating high school

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay High School senior has received her associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College before she will receive her high school diploma this Tuesday, according to Bay Village Schools.

Senior Olivia Konschak was involved with the college credit plus program, Bay Village Schools said, which allows high school students to earn high school credits as well as college credits toward their degree.

The district noted that Konschak is their only 2022 graduate to achieve this, allowing her to enter Baldwin Wallace University’s honors program as a junior status in the fall.

According to Bay Village Schools, Konschak plans to earn her Bachelor of Science in exercise science at BWU, and later work toward her master’s in dietetics.

While at Tri-C, the school district said she graduated Magna Cum Laude, as well as being inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa international collegiate honor society.

Konschak is said to be an advocate for promoting personal wellness and enjoys volunteering in her community.

