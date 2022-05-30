2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bay senior earns college degree before graduating high school

A Bay High School senior, Olivia Konschak, is the only 2022 graduate to achieve this...
A Bay High School senior, Olivia Konschak, is the only 2022 graduate to achieve this accomplishment.(Source: Thomas & Thomas, provided by Bay Village Schools)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay High School senior has received her associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College before she will receive her high school diploma this Tuesday, according to Bay Village Schools.

Senior Olivia Konschak was involved with the college credit plus program, Bay Village Schools said, which allows high school students to earn high school credits as well as college credits toward their degree.

The district noted that Konschak is their only 2022 graduate to achieve this, allowing her to enter Baldwin Wallace University’s honors program as a junior status in the fall.

According to Bay Village Schools, Konschak plans to earn her Bachelor of Science in exercise science at BWU, and later work toward her master’s in dietetics.

While at Tri-C, the school district said she graduated Magna Cum Laude, as well as being inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa international collegiate honor society.

Konschak is said to be an advocate for promoting personal wellness and enjoys volunteering in her community.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Memorial Day in Northeast Ohio: List of events happening Monday
Tribute at First Church in Oberlin includes 21 chairs, one for each victim at Robb Elementary.
Empty chairs line lawns of Ohio’s churches following Texas school shooting
The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office is mourning the death of retired K-9 India.
‘Excellent public servant’: K-9 retired from Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office dies
Annual motorocycle ride for the firefighters memorial in downtown Cleveland
500 motorcycles expected to participate in 2022 Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Ride