Cleveland drivers relieved after bridge construction finally wraps up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After more than a year, a construction project on a Madison Avenue bridge has finally ended, several weeks ahead of schedule.

“That story you did seemed to have worked, because now it is completely open, thank you very much,” said driver Larry Hummel.

Hummel called the 19 News Troubleshooter team after getting no clear answers about when construction would be done.

According to Cleveland City Councilman Brian Mooney, crews from Norfolk Southern Railroads were working on building a brand new bridge to support the tracks that run above it.

“Thanks to you the road is open now,” said Hummel.

A win not only for drivers, but the 19 News troubleshooter team.

