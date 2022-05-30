Cleveland police search for suspect after shooting injures 15-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm a 15-year-old boy was shot early Monday morning in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of Decker Avenue.

Cleveland police on scene said officers are still looking for the suspected shooter.

The victim was shot in the hand and taken to UH Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital, according to Cleveland EMS.

Police said the teenager’s injury is minor and he is in stable condition.

