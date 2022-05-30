2 Strong 4 Bullies
Coast Guard rescues 1 from Lake Erie after jet ski takes on water near Headlands Beach

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairport station of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person who fell into the lake after their jet ski took on water, the United States Coast Guard Great Lakes confirmed.

The incident happened near Headlands Beach over Memorial Day weekend, according to USCG.

USCG said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office refloated the jet ski.

The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes shared this photo of the rescue operation saying “Bravo Zulu,” the naval signal meaning “well done”:

Coast Guard rescues 1 from Lake Erie after jet ski takes on water near Headlands Beach
Coast Guard rescues 1 from Lake Erie after jet ski takes on water near Headlands Beach(United States Coast Guard Great Lakes)

