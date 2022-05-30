Could Memorial Day gatherings contribute to surge in COVID infections?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several area counties are already at a high community level or risk for COVID-19 infections, and it’s possible cases could go up even more after Memorial Day gatherings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID levels are considered high in Cuyahoga County and for every 100,000 people there are 240 infections. In Lorain County there are 268 infections per 100,000 people and there are 241 infections for every 100,000 in Ashtabula County.

Hundreds, possibly thousands gathered at Memorial Day weekend events, including the Greek Fest and Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Fest.

David Kammerman is with Berea City Club that sponsors the National Rib Cook-Off, “This year it’s like pre-COVID. People are just ready to be together again.”

The Memorial Day holiday arrives just as Northeast Ohio is experiencing a surge, and while there weren’t many masks in sight at Berea’s big event, some say they still have COVID concerns. A senior citizen from Cleveland who wore a mask and only wanted to be identified as Charru tells 19 News, “In a crowd of people you don’t know who might have COVID. So, I’m trying to be cautious.”

Ann Martin of Columbus says, “Outdoors I’m not as concerned, but I know that we are still in a pandemic. I have masks in my bag, but I don’t wear them much when we’re outside in the open air, but maybe I should.”

Health experts say the two Omicron variants going around right now, are more contagious than other variants, but the symptoms are not as severe. Doctors say with the new variants the majority of people are sick for a few days and might miss some work or school, but in general there are fewer hospitalizations.

Kim Mariner of Fairview Park tells 19 News she take precautions to protect her health, but, “You have to enjoy life and get out and do things. You can’t let everything scare you so much.”

Doctors recommend you wear a mask if you are socially inside and among strangers, if you are in an area where COVID infections are surging.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.