2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dog chained to and dragged by car recovering at Ohio shelter

The shelter said Oreo is recovering and "wagging her tail."
The shelter said Oreo is recovering and "wagging her tail."(Animal Charity of Ohio)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog is recovering at a shelter in Ohio after people reported seeing the dog chained to the back of a car and being dragged down the road.

Eyewitnesses told Animal Charity of Ohio that Oreo was dragged by a car going approximately 35 mph for about 100 yards and then chained up in a backyard.

She suffered multiple serious injuries.

*** UPDATE: 5/30 *** Oreo is sore but is wagging her tail and love’s getting attention from our caregivers. She’s taking...

Posted by Animal Charity of Ohio on Sunday, May 29, 2022

According to the shelter, she had at least two broken toes on each paw. All of her paws needed to be degloved. Road rash on her abdomen caused a lot of bleeding and she suffered broken nails and abrasions on all her legs.

“Despite the horrific abuse Oreo just endured she is still wagging her tail and wants to be held. We will continue to monitor throughout the day, she is resting comfortably right now with pain medication and antibiotics on board,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

The Youngstown Police Department said charges are pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

19 News
Vigil held at Cleveland church for victims of recent mass shootings across country
19 News confronted a pair of men going door-to-door asking to see personal information.
Potential scammers confronted in Cleveland as Better Business Bureau issues new warnings
A Wellington High School student was arrested Monday after making threats against the school.
Wellington High School student arrested after making threats, school officials say
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer before rain arrives on Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer before rain arrives on Wednesday
Coast Guard rescues 1 from Lake Erie after jet ski takes on water near Headlands Beach
Coast Guard rescues 1 from Lake Erie after jet ski takes on water near Headlands Beach