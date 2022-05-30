Empty chairs line lawns of Ohio’s churches following Texas school shooting

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio churches are paying tribute to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas this week by setting up empty chairs for each individual killed in the Texas school shooting.

A total of 21 victims, including 19 students and two adults, were left dead following the mass shooting at the Texas elementary school.

The churches so far include the United Methodist Church of Macedonia, First Church in Oberlin, Church of the Redeemer in Westlake, Church of the Saviour in Cleveland Heights and the United Methodist Church of Berea.

As people entered United Methodist Church of Berea Sunday morning, they couldn’t miss the display.

“I think this is a wonderful memorial for such a sad occasion,” said one church member.

Reverend Carrie Antczak tells 19 News she put the chairs up to send a message.

“I heard about it Tuesday evening as I was tucking my little ones in and I thought, how do you even fathom 19 children and 2 teachers? And so when I got here Wednesday morning, the first thing I could think of to represent children are Sunday school chairs. I lugged them down the stairs and just started setting up chairs,” she said.

She snapped a photo and the image went viral on social media.

“You know, I’ve brought so much hope that we are finally bringing these things to discussion. It’s sad that another school shooting had to happen for us to find ways to connect with one another,” said Reverend Antczak.

“This tells the story that we need to see and hear and really take into our hearts,” said one church member.

