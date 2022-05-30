2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man dies after ‘family disturbance’ in South Euclid

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home Monday morning.

South Euclid officers responded to a home on Telhurst Road around 6 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance.

Police said a man was found dead at the home and a second man was taken in custody. Their names have not been released.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time, but said this is an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Cleveland police search for suspect after shooting injures 15-year-old boy
Cleveland police search for suspect after shooting injures 15-year-old boy
Police find victim of fatal shooting outside Ohio Statehouse
Police find victim of fatal shooting outside Ohio Statehouse
1 dead after car hits semi-truck in Lorain County
1 dead after car hits semi-truck in Lorain County
Source: Perkins Township Police
Police seek driver involved in Erie County hit-skip