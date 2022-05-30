Man dies after ‘family disturbance’ in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home Monday morning.

South Euclid officers responded to a home on Telhurst Road around 6 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance.

Police said a man was found dead at the home and a second man was taken in custody. Their names have not been released.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time, but said this is an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

