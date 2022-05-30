Maple Heights officer fatally shoots suspect in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights police officer fatally shot a 22-year-old man on Cleveland’s East Side early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened near Buckeye Road and East 93rd Street around 4:17 a.m. This is in the city’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, Maple Heights officers were chasing a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in shooting into homes in Maple Heights.

EMS transported Datwaun Cathings to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police added no officers were injured and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

No other details are being released at this time.

