Northeast Ohio weather: Memorial Day marks unofficial start of summer with hot temperatures

By Jon Loufman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memorial Day will feature plenty of sun and highs around 90.

Monday night’s lows will dip only in the upper 60s under mainly clear skies.

Mainly sunny skies on Tuesday will include highs again approaching 90.

Our next chance for rain and storms won’t show up until Wednesday and Thursday.

