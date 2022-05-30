2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police find victim of fatal shooting outside Ohio Statehouse

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities launched an investigation late Sunday night after a person was found fatally shot outside the Ohio Statehouse.

19 News’ affiliate WBNS reports officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called out just after 10 p.m. and found the victim on the statehouse lawn.

The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses told police that three suspects shot the victims and fled, according to WBNS.

Columbus police said the investigation will be handled by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

