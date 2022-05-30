2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police seek driver involved in Erie County hit-skip

Source: Perkins Township Police
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Erie County are looking for the driver who allegedly fled a crash this weekend.

Perkins Township police are asking the public to come forward with any information.

The hit-skip crash occurred Saturday afternoon in the Sports Clips parking lot, according to police.

Perkins Township police identified the driver as a man traveling in a white Ford work van.

No photos of the suspect or vehicle were released by police.

Submit a tip by calling 419-627-0824 ext. 6066 or by emailing rmcdermott@perkinstownship.com.

Tips will remain anonymous.

