Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer before rain arrives on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures continue to soar on this Memorial Day holiday.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the middle of the week.

The 19 First Alert weather Team is forecasting highs around 90 degrees on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be Summer-like but not quite as hot as it is right now.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon before storms begin to develop.

Scattered storms will develop between 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Wednesday.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail.

The storms will move out Wednesday evening, and cooler, drier air will move in for Thursday.

Temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

We’ll return to more seasonable highs in the 70s by Friday.

