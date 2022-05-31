14-year-old girl missing from Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - 14-year-old Sha’niya Broadus has been reported as missing, according to Garfield Heights police.

Broadus left home after a dispute with her mother, police said, leaving her cell phone behind.

Police said that Sha’niya is approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds, with naturally blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a light pink hoodie, light pink sweatpants, red slippers and a light pink hair bonnet, according to police, and carried a red or pink duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.

