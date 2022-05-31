2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

14-year-old girl missing from Garfield Heights

14-year-old Sha’niya Broadus has been reported as missing, according to Garfield Heights police.
14-year-old Sha’niya Broadus has been reported as missing, according to Garfield Heights police.(Source: Garfield Heights Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - 14-year-old Sha’niya Broadus has been reported as missing, according to Garfield Heights police.

Broadus left home after a dispute with her mother, police said, leaving her cell phone behind.

Police said that Sha’niya is approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds, with naturally blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a light pink hoodie, light pink sweatpants, red slippers and a light pink hair bonnet, according to police, and carried a red or pink duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Colette Park, 52, and her daughter Sarah, 21, each had a different path to get to the...
Mother and daughter graduate LCCC’s university partnership program together
Vigil held for mass shooting victims
Vigil held at Cleveland church for victims of recent mass shootings across country
A Bay High School senior, Olivia Konschak, is the only 2022 graduate to achieve this...
Bay senior earns college degree before graduating high school
Memorial Day in Northeast Ohio: List of events happening Monday