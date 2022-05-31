2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 arrested, fentanyl sized by Cleveland Police

Two people were arrested during a search warrant in Cleveland last week
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested during a search warrant in Cleveland last week, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police searched a house near West 114th Street and Arden Avenue on May 26, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Members of the First District Vice Unit recently executed a residential search warrant in the area of W. 114th St. and...

Posted by First District Community Relations on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Police seized “large quantities” of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, Oxycodone and PCP while searching the house, the Facebook post said.

Police also seized drug packaging materials from the house, the Facebook post said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

