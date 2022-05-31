2 arrested, fentanyl sized by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested during a search warrant in Cleveland last week, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police searched a house near West 114th Street and Arden Avenue on May 26, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police seized “large quantities” of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, Oxycodone and PCP while searching the house, the Facebook post said.

Police also seized drug packaging materials from the house, the Facebook post said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

