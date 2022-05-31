23rd woman accuses Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, reports say
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson after a 23rd woman filed a civil lawsuit, according to reports from ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.
According to Barshop, the victim “changed her mind” about the lawsuit after seeing the interview on HBO’s Real Sports where two of Watson’s accusers spoke out on their experiences, which aired May 24.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.