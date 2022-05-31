2 Strong 4 Bullies
23rd woman accuses Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, reports say

By Alec Sapolin and Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson after a 23rd woman filed a civil lawsuit, according to reports from ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

According to Barshop, the victim “changed her mind” about the lawsuit after seeing the interview on HBO’s Real Sports where two of Watson’s accusers spoke out on their experiences, which aired May 24.

2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

