23rd woman accuses Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson after a 23rd woman filed a civil lawsuit, according to reports from ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

Another lawsuit has been filed against Deshaun Watson. There are now 23 active civil lawsuits filed against the QB. According to the petition, the plaintiff “changed her mind about filing a lawsuit after watching the HBO Real Sports piece” that aired last Tuesday. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) May 31, 2022

According to Barshop, the victim “changed her mind” about the lawsuit after seeing the interview on HBO’s Real Sports where two of Watson’s accusers spoke out on their experiences, which aired May 24.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

