Attorney for the 22 Deshaun Watson accusers speaks ahead of possible NFL decision on Browns QB

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last week, two of the 22 woman named in a pending civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke out for the first time, and today their attorney, Tony Buzbee, spoke to Cleveland 19.

Watson is being accused of inappropriate actions during massage therapy sessions with all of the woman named in the lawsuit.

The women’s interview aired HBO Real Sports and Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, posted a video before the episode still claiming the quarterbacks innocence.

“Deshaun has been telling the truth all along,” Rusty Hardin said in the video. “He never did anything inappropriate with these women, and certainly he never harmed them, and never did anything that was not consensual.”

Watson is set to return to Browns organized team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday.

The NFL said last week they are getting close to wrapping up its investigation into the case meaning a decision on Watson’s playing future could be announced soon.

