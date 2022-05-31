2 Strong 4 Bullies
Barberton man found guilty of killing 29-year-old man in Summit County

26-year-old Charles Deel was found guilty of murder and will be sentenced June 10.(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that a jury found a Barberton man guilty in connection to a shooting in 2020 which left a 29-year-old man dead.

The original shooting happened July 30, 2020, when witnesses saw Woody Cisterna, from Akron, lying on the ground after hearing gunshots, followed by seeing a man drive away from the scene, according to a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Northeast Ohio Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Charles Deel, who still had the murder weapon, in Scio, Ohio, the press release said.

Jurors found Deel guilty on two charges:

  • Murder with a gun specification, a special felony
  • Felonious assault with a gun specification, a second-degree felony.

Deel previously pled guilty to third-degree possession of a weapon under disability, which presiding Judge Joy Oldfield will address during his sentencing.

Deel will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on June 10.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

