Barberton man found guilty of killing 29-year-old man in Summit County
26-year-old Charles Deel was found guilty of murder and will be sentenced June 10.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that a jury found a Barberton man guilty in connection to a shooting in 2020 which left a 29-year-old man dead.
The original shooting happened July 30, 2020, when witnesses saw Woody Cisterna, from Akron, lying on the ground after hearing gunshots, followed by seeing a man drive away from the scene, according to a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
The Northeast Ohio Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Charles Deel, who still had the murder weapon, in Scio, Ohio, the press release said.
Jurors found Deel guilty on two charges:
- Murder with a gun specification, a special felony
- Felonious assault with a gun specification, a second-degree felony.
Deel previously pled guilty to third-degree possession of a weapon under disability, which presiding Judge Joy Oldfield will address during his sentencing.
Deel will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on June 10.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.