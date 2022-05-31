Bears sighted throughout Lake County, sheriffs say
Sheriffs said to keep a safe distance if residents see the black bear reported to be roaming in the county
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno issued a warning on May 31 after receiving reports of county residents spotting bears in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office received “several” phone calls referencing a black bear seen in Concord Township, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The Department of Natural Resources have been contacted regarding the sighting, the post said.
Sheriffs said to keep a safe distance if residents see the bear, noting it is not necessary to call the police unless it’s an obvious threat.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.