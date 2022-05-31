2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bears sighted throughout Lake County, sheriffs say

Sheriffs said to keep a safe distance if residents see the black bear reported to be roaming in the county
File: bear image
File: bear image(Source: Pexels (MGN))
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno issued a warning on May 31 after receiving reports of county residents spotting bears in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office received “several” phone calls referencing a black bear seen in Concord Township, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The Department of Natural Resources have been contacted regarding the sighting, the post said.

Sheriffs said to keep a safe distance if residents see the bear, noting it is not necessary to call the police unless it’s an obvious threat.

