Bears sighted throughout Lake County, sheriffs say

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno issued a warning on May 31 after receiving reports of county residents spotting bears in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office received “several” phone calls referencing a black bear seen in Concord Township, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The Department of Natural Resources have been contacted regarding the sighting, the post said.

Sheriffs said to keep a safe distance if residents see the bear, noting it is not necessary to call the police unless it’s an obvious threat.

