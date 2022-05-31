2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation in Texas

Lubbock Police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received...
Lubbock Police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m.(Gray News, file)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) — The body of a baby was found buried in the backyard of a home in Northwest Lubbock Tuesday morning during the investigation of an ongoing sexual assault of a minor.

Lubbock police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned the body of a baby was buried in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of North Belmont Ave.

The LPD Metro Unit took over the investigation and began searching the backyard for human remains.

The search continued to next morning when the remains were found around 9 a.m.

During the investigation, Lubbock police obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault on a suspect in the case.

Police tried to find the suspect throughout the day Tuesday to serve the warrant.

Before police could find him, the LPD Communications Center received a call for service to help EMS at a home in Southwest Lubbock in the 5500 block of 111th Street.

Emergency personnel found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lubbock police have not release the name of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

97-year-old WWII veteran goes on trip of a lifetime, honored in Normandy
97-year-old WWII veteran goes on trip of a lifetime, honored in Normandy
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary...
US expected to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview
23rd woman accuses Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, reports say
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide
WATSON 23 ACCUSER