2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers hire Luke Walton as assistant coach

FILE - Then-Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton calls out from the bench in the second half...
FILE - Then-Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton calls out from the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Luke Walton as an assistant under J.B. Bickerstaff. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers are adding some championship experience to their coaching staff.

Luke Walton, who won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, was named an assistant on Tuesday.

“We are very excited to add someone of Luke’s caliber and championship DNA to our coaching staff,” said Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman. “His on-court experiences as a head coach, assistant coach and player in this league fit seamlessly into J.B.’s existing coaching staff. Luke is someone who truly embraces player development, a team-first mentality, and a history of creating winning basketball habits. We welcome Luke, his wife Bre and the entire Walton family back to Northeast Ohio.”

Walton is a 2-time NBA head coach as well, leading Sacramento from 2019-21 and the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016-19.

“It’s rare when you can strengthen your staff with someone of similar experiences and a passion for the game of basketball,” said Cavs head coach J.B Bickerstaff. “Luke is someone who identifies with our five core values as a coach, but also traits he was recognized for as a player, both in college and the NBA. I’m excited for our players to have another valuable resource to work with on the court, as we continue doing things the right way for sustainable success.”

Walton, 42, played 10 years in the league , including his final season in 2012-13 and part of 2011-12 as a member of the Cavaliers.

He is the son of Hall of Fame center Bill Walton.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview
Attorney for the 22 Deshaun Watson accusers speaks ahead of possible NFL decision on Browns QB
Luke Walton
Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly hire Luke Walton as assistant coach
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom center, celebrates with teammates, family and...
SLAM names 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers No. 20 on all-time teams list
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Ramírez, Bieber help Guardians beat Tigers 8-1