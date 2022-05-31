Cleveland Cavaliers hire Luke Walton as assistant coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers are adding some championship experience to their coaching staff.

Luke Walton, who won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, was named an assistant on Tuesday.

“We are very excited to add someone of Luke’s caliber and championship DNA to our coaching staff,” said Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman. “His on-court experiences as a head coach, assistant coach and player in this league fit seamlessly into J.B.’s existing coaching staff. Luke is someone who truly embraces player development, a team-first mentality, and a history of creating winning basketball habits. We welcome Luke, his wife Bre and the entire Walton family back to Northeast Ohio.”

Walton is a 2-time NBA head coach as well, leading Sacramento from 2019-21 and the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016-19.

“It’s rare when you can strengthen your staff with someone of similar experiences and a passion for the game of basketball,” said Cavs head coach J.B Bickerstaff. “Luke is someone who identifies with our five core values as a coach, but also traits he was recognized for as a player, both in college and the NBA. I’m excited for our players to have another valuable resource to work with on the court, as we continue doing things the right way for sustainable success.”

Walton, 42, played 10 years in the league , including his final season in 2012-13 and part of 2011-12 as a member of the Cavaliers.

He is the son of Hall of Fame center Bill Walton.

