Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly hire Luke Walton as assistant coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers are reportedly bringing a former Cleveland player to the coaching staff.

According to NBA inside Adrian Wojnarowski, Luke Walton is being hired as an assistant coach with the Cavaliers under J.B. Bickerstaff.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Walton joins JB Bickerstaff's coaching staff after spending five-plus years as head coach of the Lakers and Kings. Walton spent his final two seasons as a player with Cleveland a decade ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 31, 2022

Walton spent the final two years of his career as a player with the Cavaliers in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 season. He won two NBA championships playing for the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to Cleveland.

Since then, Walton has served as a head coach for the Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

