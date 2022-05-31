2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly hire Luke Walton as assistant coach

Luke Walton
Luke Walton(Source: MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers are reportedly bringing a former Cleveland player to the coaching staff.

According to NBA inside Adrian Wojnarowski, Luke Walton is being hired as an assistant coach with the Cavaliers under J.B. Bickerstaff.

Walton spent the final two years of his career as a player with the Cavaliers in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 season. He won two NBA championships playing for the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to Cleveland.

Since then, Walton has served as a head coach for the Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

