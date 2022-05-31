Cleveland firefighters rescue 2 cats from house fire in Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four adults were displaced after a house fire on the city’s West side Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland firefighters said the fire started around noon on W. 49th Street in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

According to firefighters, the fire started in the garage and then spread to the home.

According to firefighters, the fire started in the garage and then spread to the home.

Two kittens were rescued by firefighters.

There were no injuries and firefighters added the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the residents.

