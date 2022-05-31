2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland firefighters rescue 2 cats from house fire in Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

(Source: Cleveland fire)
(Source: Cleveland fire)((Source: Cleveland fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four adults were displaced after a house fire on the city’s West side Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland firefighters said the fire started around noon on W. 49th Street in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

According to firefighters, the fire started in the garage and then spread to the home.

Two kittens were rescued by firefighters.

There were no injuries and firefighters added the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the residents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

William Lupica, Jr
Macedonia man faces multiple sex charges involving children
damage caused by flooding upstairs
Cleveland woman’s ceiling crashes onto her bed after neighbor’s apartment floods
2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview
Attorney for the 22 Deshaun Watson accusers speaks ahead of possible NFL decision on Browns QB
File: bear image
Bears sighted throughout Lake County, sheriffs say
File - Armed teachers in schools
Committee hears proposal that would reduce training for Ohio teachers to carry guns at schools